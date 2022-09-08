Portions of the Brazos Valley completely removed from drought conditions

By Drew Davis
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Thursday morning, like clockwork, the Office of the Texas State Climatologist releases a new drought monitor. This week, it’s all good news. Portions of the Brazos Valley have been completely removed from drought conditions.

Portions of the Brazos Valley completely removed from drought conditions.
Portions of the Brazos Valley completely removed from drought conditions.(KBTX Weather)

Portions of Montgomery, Leon, and Houston counties have completely been removed from drought conditions following several widespread rainy days these past several weeks. Austin and Washington counties, two counties that were consistently drier than the rest of the Brazos Valley, have been downgraded to moderate and severe drought (Level 1 and 2 out 4, respectively).

The entire state of Texas is also looking much better in this week’s update. During midsummer, regions of exceptional drought (Level 4 of 4) continued to grow across the state. In the new update, almost all of the exceptional drought has been eliminated.

Most of the exceptional drought has been eliminated from the state of Texas
Most of the exceptional drought has been eliminated from the state of Texas(KBTX Weather)

Moving forward, the Brazos Valley will be entering another dry spell. Rain chances fall off significantly for at least a week. Hopefully, all of the work that the rain did these past several weeks will not be undone by another period of dry weather.

The Brazos Valley enters a dry spell over the next week
The Brazos Valley enters a dry spell over the next week(KBTX Weather)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search warrant for the Ella Street home lead police to seize several firearms.
High speed chase in Navasota leads to 3 arrests
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Zuniga has been arrested in Corsicana.
UPDATE: Escaped inmate from Houston County found in Corsicana
Five vehicles were involved in two separate crashes Wednesday on Highway 60 in west Brazos...
Two crashes back up traffic on Highway 60 in Brazos County
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.
Bryan Police identify victims in double homicide investigation

Latest News

Record heat in the west and rain to the east
Record heat in California - Temperatures break record by 7°
Hurricane Kay will weaken, but more moisture moving into the Southwest means heat relief, but...
Remnants of Kay set to bring rain to California, Atlantic remains active
Hurricane Kay will weaken, but more moisture moving into the Southwest means heat relief, but...
Kay brings relief, flooding to Southern California, Atlantic stays active
9/8
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 9/8