Portions of the Brazos Valley completely removed from drought conditions.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Thursday morning, like clockwork, the Office of the Texas State Climatologist releases a new drought monitor. This week, it’s all good news. Portions of the Brazos Valley have been completely removed from drought conditions.

Portions of Montgomery, Leon, and Houston counties have completely been removed from drought conditions following several widespread rainy days these past several weeks. Austin and Washington counties, two counties that were consistently drier than the rest of the Brazos Valley, have been downgraded to moderate and severe drought (Level 1 and 2 out 4, respectively).

The entire state of Texas is also looking much better in this week’s update. During midsummer, regions of exceptional drought (Level 4 of 4) continued to grow across the state. In the new update, almost all of the exceptional drought has been eliminated.

Moving forward, the Brazos Valley will be entering another dry spell. Rain chances fall off significantly for at least a week. Hopefully, all of the work that the rain did these past several weeks will not be undone by another period of dry weather.

