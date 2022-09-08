Record heat in California - Temperatures break record by 7°

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Drew Davis
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temperatures of up to 116° were recorded in Sacramento, California on August 6th of this year. Most of the western United States is currently sitting under a strong high-pressure system, driving the drier weather pattern and continually causing temperatures to climb.

7° hotter than the highest temperature ever recorded in Sacramento, CA
7° hotter than the highest temperature ever recorded in Sacramento, CA(KBTX Weather)

The state of California has asked residents to conserve power under a “Flex Alert.” That means the state is asking residents to:

  • Set the thermostat to 78° or above
  • Turn off non-essential lights
  • Avoid using large appliances.

The high pressure over the western United States has been driving the weather pattern for the Brazos Valley, as well. Over the past few weeks, the Brazos Valley has seen better rainfall. Several rounds of widespread rain have moved through recently, and that has been because of lower pressure sitting right above the Brazos Valley. The high-pressure system has helped steer that low-pressure system and keep it sitting over our region.

That low-pressure system is moving eastward, lending the Brazos Valley to drier weather the next few weeks.

Record heat in the west and rain to the east
Record heat in the west and rain to the east(KBTX Weather)

The high pressure has also steered something else into Brazos Valley skies: smoke and haze. Wildfires continue to burn across the dry western United States. The clockwise rotation of the high-pressure system has delivered wildfire smoke into the Brazos Valley from the north. If you see some hazy skies this morning, that is leftover wildfire smoke that has traveled from out west.

Left-over smoke Thursday morning
Left-over smoke Thursday morning(KBTX Weather)

Luckily, southern California has some relief on the way. Hurricane Kay is currently moving up the western coast of Mexico in Baja California. The extreme heat should be met with extreme rainfall.

Hurricane Kay provides rainfall to Southern California
Hurricane Kay provides rainfall to Southern California(KBTX Weather)

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a High (Level 3 of 4) risk outlook for excessive rainfall. Significant rainfall is expected and widespread flooding is possible.

Hurricane Kay bringing rain to Southern California
Hurricane Kay bringing rain to Southern California(KBTX Weather)

The weather can change on a dime, and it is important to remember that the weather pattern across the country affects what happens even at home. Large-scale patterns drive the small-scale weather events here in the Brazos Valley.

