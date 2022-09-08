Rudder hosts Elgin on Friday, seeking first win

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are still seeking their first win of the season. They dropped a 38-28 contest against Salado which is a top 10 team in the state.

The Rangers are hosting unbeaten Elgin on Friday. A year ago Rudder beat the Wildcats by 51 points.

Head Coach Eric Ezar says he wants to see his team be better on the line because he expects to face aggressive defenders and a young q-b that scrambles.

“Winning is a habit but losing can also be a habit, so we want to get that changed this week, so we can be back in the winning flow,” Head Coach Eric Ezar said. “We really do like the way our team has practiced this week. I think they’re starting to get their confidence down a little bit. Nobody is going to remember the first two non-district, but they’re going to remember if you made the playoffs or not and our whole goal was to win playoff games.”

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.
Bryan Police identify victims in double homicide investigation
Officials tell us two people have been confirmed dead.
DPS investigating deadly crash on U.S. 77
A search warrant for the Ella Street home lead police to seize several firearms.
High speed chase in Navasota leads to 3 arrests
Eliza Fletcher
Slain Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher was a 2010 graduate of Baylor University
This new facility will allow them to print around 50,000 shirts daily and 15 million annually.
C.C. Creations doubles production, creates jobs with new facility

Latest News

Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
Rockdale drops home opener to Taylor 55-41
Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor 55-41
Bryan looking to bounce back against Brenham
Texas A&M releases conference hoops schedule
Texas A&M releases conference hoops schedule