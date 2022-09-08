Rudder hosts Elgin on Friday, seeking first win

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are still seeking their first win of the season. They dropped a 38-28 contest against Salado which is a top 10 team in the state.

The Rangers are hosting unbeaten Elgin on Friday. A year ago Rudder beat the Wildcats by 51 points.

Head Coach Eric Ezar says he wants to see his team be better on the line because he expects to face aggressive defenders and a young q-b that scrambles.

“Winning is a habit but losing can also be a habit, so we want to get that changed this week, so we can be back in the winning flow,” Head Coach Eric Ezar said. “We really do like the way our team has practiced this week. I think they’re starting to get their confidence down a little bit. Nobody is going to remember the first two non-district, but they’re going to remember if you made the playoffs or not and our whole goal was to win playoff games.”

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night.

