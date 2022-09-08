Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service hosting a certified food manager course

By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each year one in six Americans will get sick from eating contaminated food in homes and restaurants. That’s why the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering a certified food manager course.

Brazos County Extension Agent Flora Williams joined News 3 at Noon to discuss the course.

The next class is on October 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Extension Office in Bryan. This hands-on food safety course will equip people with the latest in food safety principles and practices and help prepare them for the National Certified Food Manager Examination.

The cost of the course is $115 and includes the course, national certification examination, coursebook, and all course materials.

For more information, call 979-823-0129 or go to brazos.agrilife.org.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

