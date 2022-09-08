The Thr3e: Abigail Metsch

Abigail Metsch, The Thr3e
Abigail Metsch, The Thr3e(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hey y’all! I’m Abigail Metsch!

You may recognize me from News 3 Now and First News at Four. Some of you have been asking where I ran off to, and here’s your answer! I’ve been working behind-the-scenes to help launch our brand new lifestyle show, The Thr3e!

If you know me, you know that I am always cracking jokes and dancing around! Now, I have the chance to share this immense joy I feel every day with all of you!

I’m looking forward to exploring the Brazos Valley, promoting local businesses, eating yummy food, having as much fun as humanly possible, and creating lifelong friendships with all of you amazing people!

See you every weekday at 3 p.m. on KBTX!

You are loved and I’m happy that you’re here.

