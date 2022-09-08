The Thr3e: An’Jonae Woodson

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hellooooo, Brazos Valley! I’m so excited to welcome you into the world of “The Three!”

The Three, as you soon will learn, is a brand new lifestyle show airing at 3 p.m. on KBTX.

I am one-third of the team that will be bringing you all the latest trends, food, and fun.

My time at KBTX has entered its third year, and you’ve probably watched a segment created/written by me on Brazos Valley This Morning.

However, from this point forward, I’m trading in my morning graveyard shift to produce and bring you the newest content on “The Three.”

This show will be nothing less than a good time. Enjoy!

