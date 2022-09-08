The Thr3e: Jatrissa Wooten

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jatrissa comes to The Thr3e with a BIG personality and is always down for a good laugh. A city girl at heart, Jatrissa was born and raised in Boston, MA but made her way down south ways of Georgia and Louisiana. After a short stint, she hit the road again hitting California, and now Texas. She began her career as a reporter/producer and is now a proud co-host of The Thr3e right here in Bryan.

Jatrissa graduated from Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida, with a degree in Broadcast and Emerging Media. Besides storytelling and hosting, she loves to dance, travel, and spend time with family and friends when she can.

If you see her around town, don’t be shy, say “Hey!” or to give her good restaurant recommendations.

