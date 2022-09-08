3 people, including child, killed in crash on Highway 79

The crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 79 near the split between Hearne and Franklin.
By Rusty Surette and Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people were killed in a crash that happened Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 79 near state Highway 6.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said around 8:30 p.m., a 2019 Jeep was driving northbound when it drove into on-coming traffic and hit a 2010 Chevrolet head-on.

The driver of the Jeep, Lainy Burnett, 19, of Emory, was pronounced dead on the scene by Robertson County Justice of the Peace Carla Barker.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Brittany Smith, 28, of Hearne, and an 8-year-old male passenger were also found dead at the scene. A 9-year-old female was transported to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

DPS is still investigating the crash.

