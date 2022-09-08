Treat of the Day: Rayburn Intermediate School student takes action to keep everyone safe

KBTX First News at Four
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One student took initiative to make sure everyone stays safe at Rayburn Intermediate School in Bryan.

After the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Hudson and his family discussed how to make classrooms safer.

Hudson’s family was able to get ahold of an old decommissioned fire hose. They washed it, measured and cut it to create sleeves that can be used to help secure doors for an extra layer of protection.

Rayburn Intermediate School says it will go in conjunction with locking doors and other safety measures already in place.

