Aggies Earn 11th Straight United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Texas A&M Aggies were honored for their scholastic endeavors, earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award as the organization announced its list of honorees for the 2021-22 school year.

Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri’s squad merited the award for the 11th consecutive year and the 13th overall, logging a 3.43 GPA for fall 2021 and spring 2022.

“Our soccer student-athletes continue to amaze me with their desire to excel both on the field and in the classroom,” Guerrieri said. “The quality of the people we have on this team is evident. We always take pride in this award because it honors academics and it is a team award. Those are two things we emphasize in our program.”

A squad must have a composite team grade-point average of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) for all players who appeared on the official NCAA roster forms for the fall season (2020) for United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award consideration.

Last school year, Texas A&M picked up a bevy of academic awards. Seven players earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 team, including Kendall Bates, Kate Colvin, Lauren Geczik, Macie Kolb, Taylor Pounds, Ali Russell and Katie Smith. Smith also landed a spot on the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-West Region team. A whopping 19 Aggies landed on the SEC Fall 2021 Academic Honor Roll. Two other players were named to the SEC 2021-22 First Year Academic Honor Roll.

This season, the Aggies are 4-1-2, logging five shutouts. Texas A&M returns to action Sunday with a 1 p.m. contest against the South Alabama Jaguars on Ellis Field.