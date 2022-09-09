Backing the Badge BCS hosts 8th annual first responders BBQ

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Backing the Badge BCS showed appreciation for first responders with an annual barbecue Friday.

Backing the Badge organizers say this year’s event is their biggest turnout yet. First responders from Brazos, Burleson, Grimes and Robertson County were in attendance.

Sgt. Sarah Cadan with the Texas Department of Public Safety told KBTX she looks forward to the barbecue every year and enjoys interacting with other first responders.

“We always feel appreciated from our community so, this event is just a great display of that,” said Sgt. Cadan. “You know we got these great folks cook us barbeque for not only our law enforcement, but all of our emergency services in the area. Just to show their appreciation.”

Clifford Dorn, President of Operation Safe Shield, helped put the event together. He said his crew cooked 300 pounds of brisket, sausage and chicken. Along with 200 pounds of pulled pork. There were many sides up for grabs as well.

“We may even run out of food. Its a great big family and everyone loves to come out and do this,” said Dorn. “It’s all volunteers. Every single person is here because they want to be here. Whether that’s to serve lunch or cook it.”

For more information on Backing the Badge BCS, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.