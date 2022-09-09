BCS Christmas parade may not happen for a third year due to lack of volunteers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Christmas Parade has been a tradition for 100 years. Following two years of cancelations due to COVID-19, they’re finally looking to come back this year.

“We’ve had so many people going on to the parade website, leaving us messages and saying, ‘Hey, have you set the date for the parade? Is it coming back?’ You know, they really want to come and participate and now that things have opened up enough I think that it’s time,” Parade Chair, Penny Zent, said.

She wants to make that happen, but it’s not proving to be an easy feat this year.

“There was a lot of construction taking place on the Texas A&M campus, that we lost our staging area,” Zent said. “We think we have it all settled now. And we’re back to wanting to do the parade and people are asking, but we lost our logistics partner.”

Zent says they need 20 to 30 volunteers for the day of the parade. Without this help, there will be no parade.

“We have the parade lineup, all set and everything, everybody’s got an entry number. Then this logistics team goes out and they actually put out all the markers, they, you know, fix everything, so that there is appropriate spacing, depending upon each unit’s needs, and that kind of stuff,” she said.

For more information on being a logistics volunteer or to sign up, email info@bcsparade.com or call, (979) 268-1743.

