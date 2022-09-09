The Brazos Valley to Recognize POW/MIA Day

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The third Friday of September is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. It honors those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action.

Ellen Fuller with Brazos Valley Wreaths Across America joined News 3 at Noon on Friday to talk about how the Brazos Valley is observing the day.

The first ever local POW/MIA commemoration is happening Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Section of the Bryan City Cemetery on Washington Avenue. The daughter of a World War II POW and daughter and grandson of a Vietnam MIA will speak at the event. There will also be a special recognition of the 20th anniversary of American Legion Post 159 Honor Guard.

For more information, go to brazosvalleywaa.org.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 79 near the split between Hearne and Franklin.
3 people, including child, killed in crash on Highway 79
Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones, 28, of Corrigan.
Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
2 injured in Uvalde Park shooting, 4 in custody.
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody

Latest News

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board is holding their annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial holding 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
They also got two other Texas Destination Excellence Awards
Destination Bryan takes home several awards
Friday Night Pinpoint Weather Update 9/9
Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 09/09
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Stephen Beran.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Stephen Beran.