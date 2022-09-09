The Brazos Valley to Recognize POW/MIA Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The third Friday of September is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. It honors those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action.

Ellen Fuller with Brazos Valley Wreaths Across America joined News 3 at Noon on Friday to talk about how the Brazos Valley is observing the day.

The first ever local POW/MIA commemoration is happening Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Section of the Bryan City Cemetery on Washington Avenue. The daughter of a World War II POW and daughter and grandson of a Vietnam MIA will speak at the event. There will also be a special recognition of the 20th anniversary of American Legion Post 159 Honor Guard.

For more information, go to brazosvalleywaa.org.

