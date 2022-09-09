Brookshire Brother debuts exclusive burger ahead of gameday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brookshire Brothers has a new food option for you just in time for gameday. It’s the “Head Turner” burger, and it was created by defensive lineman Shemar Turner. The burger includes toasted buns, a “special” sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles, lettuce and onions.

Turner said he enjoyed working with Brookshire Brothers to create a burger that incorporates his favorite things. He thinks fans will also enjoy this as the football season is in full swing.

The college sophomore and the team have already started the season on a high note as they secured a win last week. Turner says the first game has set the tone for the season and is optimistic that the team will accomplish a lot this year.

“I feel like we have what it takes to go a long way when it comes to the college football playoffs and national championships,” Turner said.

The defensive lineman said he’s doing more this year to contribute to the team’s success. He’s taking more time to get treated to make sure his body stays strong and watching more film compared to last year. He’s confident things like this will make him a stronger athlete and create positive habits as he looks toward the future.

“Since a little kid, I’ve always dreamed about going to college and playing football at the highest level,” Turner said. “Hopefully one day, it’ll lead me to the NFL.”

Fans are always excited to see players like Turner give their all on their field as they watch from all over. Brookshire Brothers is the official gameday destination, and Molly Talbott, the store’s event coordinator, said she’s looking forward to seeing fans watch Saturday’s game at Stage 12.

“I think the atmosphere here is unlike any other, and everyone just gets really excited,” Talbott said. “There’s games, there’s the games playing, there’s food, there’s coffee and there’s drinks. Anything you want, we have it.”

Turner said it’s a special feeling to be supported by fans who attend the Brookshire Brothers watch parties along with those watching across the Brazos Valley and afar.

For the fans watching the games at Brookshire or having their own watch party or tailgate, Turner has some snack recommendations:

Pretzel Crisps (buffalo wing and garlic parmesan flavored)

Utz Sourdough Pretzels

Crav’n Potato Chips (classic and sour cream & onion flavored)

Crav’n Tortilla Chips

Hot party dip

Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Chocolate chip cookie cake

Cake pops

