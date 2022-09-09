Caldwell organizers, businesses gearing up for 37th Annual Kolache Festival

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year again! The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 37th annual Kolache Festival Saturday. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Polka Pavilion and concludes at 3:30 p.m. with the state championship kolache bake show awards and ceremony.

The festival is held every second Saturday in September and attracts thousands of visitors. The event starts with an opening ceremony where the 2022 Miss Kolache Festival will be crowned.

Throughout the day, attendees can expect a variety of kolaches, homemade sausages, festival foods, craft vendors, live music, a kolache eating contest, a car show, kids’ activities and more.

Before experiencing all of this Saturday, everyone is encouraged to attend the pre-festival activities starting with the quilt show and country store at the Caldwell Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Burleson County Czech Heritage Museum will host a Czech meal and live polka music and dancing starting at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s festival is always special to business owners like Christine Campbell who’s baked for it since high school. Campbell owns Jake’s Bakery and has been preparing around the clock for the festival.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

She’s been preparing some of the fillings for her kolaches since July, and include cream cheese, apple and strawberry.

Melissa Brune owns Lissa’s Sip & Shop, and is also excited to serve her kolaches and other special menu items. Along with serving delicious treats, she said connecting with the community and encouraging people to visit Caldwell are some of her favorite parts.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

For Joe Rychlik and Zack Zgabay, they enjoy keeping Czech history alive through events like the Kolache Festival. One way Rychlik does this is by speaking Czech during the festival’s opening ceremony.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

To experience everything the festival has to offer, click here for the details.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 79 near the split between Hearne and Franklin.
3 people, including child, killed in crash on Highway 79
Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones, 28, of Corrigan.
Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
2 injured in Uvalde Park shooting, 4 in custody.
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody

Latest News

Tia Johnson, 15
Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August
Backing the Badge BCS hosts annual BBQ event.
Backing the Badge BCS hosts 8th annual first responders BBQ
The burger was created by a defensive lineman and includes a special sauce.
Brookshire Brother debuts exclusive burger ahead of gameday
Lissa's Sip & Shop prepares for Caldwell's 37th Annual Kolache Festival
Lissa's Sip & Shop prepares for Caldwell's 37th Annual Kolache Festival