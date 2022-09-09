Caldwell organizers, businesses gearing up for 37th Annual Kolache Festival

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year again! The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 37th annual Kolache Festival Saturday. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Polka Pavilion and concludes at 3:30 p.m. with the state championship kolache bake show awards and ceremony.

The festival is held every second Saturday in September and attracts thousands of visitors. The event starts with an opening ceremony where the 2022 Miss Kolache Festival will be crowned.

Throughout the day, attendees can expect a variety of kolaches, homemade sausages, festival foods, craft vendors, live music, a kolache eating contest, a car show, kids’ activities and more.

Before experiencing all of this Saturday, everyone is encouraged to attend the pre-festival activities starting with the quilt show and country store at the Caldwell Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Burleson County Czech Heritage Museum will host a Czech meal and live polka music and dancing starting at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s festival is always special to business owners like Christine Campbell who’s baked for it since high school. Campbell owns Jake’s Bakery and has been preparing around the clock for the festival.

She’s been preparing some of the fillings for her kolaches since July, and include cream cheese, apple and strawberry.

Melissa Brune owns Lissa’s Sip & Shop, and is also excited to serve her kolaches and other special menu items. Along with serving delicious treats, she said connecting with the community and encouraging people to visit Caldwell are some of her favorite parts.

For Joe Rychlik and Zack Zgabay, they enjoy keeping Czech history alive through events like the Kolache Festival. One way Rychlik does this is by speaking Czech during the festival’s opening ceremony.

