Dad charged with murder in crash that killed improperly restrained 3-year-old

Larry Lunnin is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.
Larry Lunnin is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A Missouri father has been charged with second-degree murder for the car-crash death of his 3-year-old son who was not properly restrained.

Larry Lunnin, 40, is charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of child abduction, failing to drive on the right side of the roadway, and failing to secure a child in a child restraint or booster.

Investigators said the crash happened Saturday afternoon when Lunnin drove off the road, hit a sign, then rolled his soft-top Jeep. The 3-year-old boy was not properly restrained in a car seat, but he was wearing a seat belt.

Another child in the Jeep suffered minor injuries.

Investigators also said Lunnin did not have custody of the children, as a judge gave the children’s mother full custody in March.

A judge ordered Lunnin in contempt of court after he failed to show up in court to hand over the children. In an interview after the fatal Jeep accident, investigators said Lunnin claimed he never received that court order.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 79 near the split between Hearne and Franklin.
3 people, including child, killed in crash on Highway 79
The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones, 28, of Corrigan.
Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
2 injured in Uvalde Park shooting, 4 in custody.
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody

Latest News

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
Tropical Storm Kay moves up Mexico’s Baja peninsula
Brigham Young University said it reached out to more than 50 people who attended the event,...
BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Judge tosses Trump’s Russia probe suit against Clinton, FBI
The pitch clock has helped reduce the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues...
MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery