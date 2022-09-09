First rainbow room opens in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An open house was held Thursday for Grimes County’s new rainbow room.

It’s located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Navasota.

Rainbow rooms are resource centers for Child Protective Services caseworkers that are stocked with items for children like diapers, food, clothing, toys and other supplies.

Previously, Grimes County did not have a rainbow room so workers had to travel to other counties to get supplies.

“The closest one we had was actually in Brazos County and there was one in Brenham so if workers weren’t going that way they had to make a special trip, so now they don’t have to they can come here and get whatever they need,” Patti Sexton with the Grimes County Child welfare board said.

The Grimes County rainbow room is one of the more than 25 throughout the area.

