Free Music Friday: Lindsey Fish

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Singer and songwriter Lindsey Fish joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday.

She performed her song “Today’s Not Someday.”

The Dallas native is a student at Texas A&M University, a member of Chi Omega, and a worship leader with Young Life.

Fish will be performing at Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Ct, College Station, TX.

The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. before Cole Barnhill takes the stage.

Check out her website for more information and to stream her music.

Watch her performance in the player below.

