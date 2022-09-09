Free Music Friday: Lindsey Fish

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Singer and songwriter Lindsey Fish joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday.

She performed her song “Today’s Not Someday.”

The Dallas native is a student at Texas A&M University, a member of Chi Omega, and a worship leader with Young Life.

Fish will be performing at Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Ct, College Station, TX.

The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. before Cole Barnhill takes the stage.

Check out her website for more information and to stream her music.

Watch her performance in the player below.

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)

