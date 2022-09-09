Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August

Tia Johnson, 15
Tia Johnson, 15(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities.

Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas.

Tia is 4′11″ and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Hearn Police Department at 979-279-5333

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 79 near the split between Hearne and Franklin.
3 people, including child, killed in crash on Highway 79
Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones, 28, of Corrigan.
Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
2 injured in Uvalde Park shooting, 4 in custody.
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody

Latest News

Backing the Badge BCS hosts annual BBQ event.
Backing the Badge BCS hosts 8th annual first responders BBQ
Caldwell business owners have been working around the clock to prepare for Saturday's festival.
Caldwell organizers, businesses gearing up for 37th Annual Kolache Festival
The burger was created by a defensive lineman and includes a special sauce.
Brookshire Brother debuts exclusive burger ahead of gameday
Lissa's Sip & Shop prepares for Caldwell's 37th Annual Kolache Festival
Lissa's Sip & Shop prepares for Caldwell's 37th Annual Kolache Festival