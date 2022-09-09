Restaurant Report Card, September 8, 2022

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search warrant for the Ella Street home lead police to seize several firearms.
High speed chase in Navasota leads to 3 arrests
Five vehicles were involved in two separate crashes Wednesday on Highway 60 in west Brazos...
Two crashes back up traffic on Highway 60 in Brazos County
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Zuniga has been arrested in Corsicana.
UPDATE: Escaped inmate from Houston County found in Corsicana
The Quiet Zone project in Downtown Bryan.
Downtown Quiet Zone project construction creates shipping problem for a family-owned businesses
Art Courville has spent the last 49 years running the Lynn Grove Jersey Farm.
Last dairyman in Grimes County closes barn doors

Latest News

Thursday Night Weather Update 9/8
Thursday Night Weather Update 9/8
Donnie Tuggle joined First News at Four to discuss the pros and cons of this idea
College Station City Council to discuss proactive rental inspections at Thursday meeting
George Bush Presidential Library - New Mandela Exhibit
George Bush Presidential Library and Museum exhibits, events, and movie series
Representatives from 13 countries were at TEEX Emergency Operations Training Center and...
Multiple countries represented at TEEX, training for nuclear power plant emergencies