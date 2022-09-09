Son-Shine Outreach Center lays new foundation following March tornado

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - An outreach center in Madisonville was in the direct path of a tornado that hit the area in March, destroying their building and much of the contents inside. Just a few months later, The Son-Shine Outreach Center is laying the groundwork for a brand-new location.

Lisa Wamsley, a coordinator at the Son-Shine Outreach Center, says it was a long road picking up the pieces.

“It was really hard. While the building shell and everything was still there, it was really difficult to drive by it, it hurt. You know, we’d been there a long time and we’ve done so much work and, and everything, it was really hard,” Wamsley said.

The Son-Shine Center collects furniture, clothing, appliances and more for those in need. This service has been vital to over 6,000 in the area, especially during COVID-19, inflation and natural disasters.

The center was moved into a temporary location following the damage but laid the foundation for a new building on Thursday. Now, they’re finally seeing their future: a new building, a new location and about three years of work crammed into just a matter of months.

“It’s all been in God’s hands, and he has moved in ways we never would have known,” Wamsley said.

The project is expected to be complete by Thanksgiving. Wamsley says they’re ready to make an even bigger impact for those in need.

“The whole process is going to be bigger and better not just for us as staff having more room to work, not just for, you know, the food patrons not just for somebody needing assistance for all of us and for the community,” she said.

The Son-Shine Outreach Center is currently operating out of its temporary location, 1300 N May. The new location will be just down the street at 1680 Highway 75 in Madisonville.

