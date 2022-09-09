TCU beats Texas A&M in top 25 showdown 2-1

TCU hands Aggies first loss in 2-1 decision
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications and Thomas Dick
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies dropped Thursday night’s match, 2-1, against the No. 16 TCU Horned Frogs on Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White (4-1-2) struck first when Quinn Cornog was fouled setting up a free kick from 19 yards out. Maile Hayes used the free kick to send the ball into the back of the net past the keeper diving to the left post. Hayes became the 12th Aggie to score this season.

TCU responded with a goal before the first half ended off a ball that was sent through the backline gap. The Horned Frogs scored again in the 86th minute to seal the win.

The stats were as tight as the contest with Texas A&M owning the edge in shots-on-goal (6-5) and corner kicks (6-3). Meanwhile TCU held the advantage in shots (15-11).

SCORING SUMMARY

25′ – Quinn Cornog was fouled right outside the penalty box. Maile Hayes took the free kick and booted the ball outside the wall and inside the left post. A&M 1, TCU 0

40′ – Lauren Memoly sent a ball through the backline where Tyler Isgrig took a touch past Kenna Caldwell and found the back of the net. A&M 1, TCU 1

86′ – A bad clearance by the Aggies put the ball at the feet of Camryn Lancaster where she finished from eight yard. TCU 2, A&M 1

