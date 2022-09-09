Tropical Storm Kay could bring relief to SoCal fires, but it’s complicated

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Fairview Fire in Southern California is the latest of a summer scorched along the West Coast. Along with record heat thanks to a big ridge of high pressure, folks in SoCal and beyond could use a break.

Enter Kay. After dropping rain and strong wind from tip to top of the Baja Peninsula, its first rain bands are moving into Southern California as of Friday.

While the approaching rain may be a net positive, there will be some short term challenges for firefighters and emergency managers in the Fairview Fire area. The fire, southeast of Los Angeles, southwest of Palm Springs, is underlined in a moderate risk for flooding with the moisture from Kay moving inward through the weekend. That could aid the fire fighting effort, yes, but mudslides along burn scars could create more issues. In the short term, lightning and erratic winds could also make the effort even more challenging before heavy rains arrive.

The flood threat will persist through the weekend, but is highest Friday.

