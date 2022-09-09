Two Brenham residents killed in crash involving a tow truck

Officers responded to the wreck around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of SH 105 near N Blue Bell Road.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department confirms two drivers died Thursday morning in a crash involving a tow truck on Highway 105.

Officers responded to the wreck around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of SH 105 near N Blue Bell Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the tow truck crossed over into the opposite lane of traffic leading to a head-on collision. The driver was identified as 20-year-old Dustin Hunter of Brenham and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The truck belongs to Arens Services of Brenham.

The driver of the car that was hit was airlifted to a hospital and later passed away. She was identified as 58-year-old Jacqueline Smith of Brenham.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, said police.

