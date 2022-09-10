:50 From the 50: Demani Richardson

:50 from the 50 featuring Demani Richardson
:50 from the 50 featuring Demani Richardson(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Waxahachie, Texas native, Demani Richardson joined the Texas A&M football team in 2019 and made an immediate impact. As a Freshman, the defensive back played in 12 games, making 11 starts. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, voted on by the league’s head coaches and finished third on the team with 71 tackles.

Last year Richardson started in all 12 games and recorded 65 total tackles and snatched his third career pick in the win over No. 1 Alabama, his favorite memory so far as an Aggie.

In this edition of “:50 From the 50″, New’s 3 Sports, Morgan Weaver gets to know Richardson, talking everything from last week’s shutout to chicken alfredo.

