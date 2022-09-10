Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Floatie

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Floatie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Sept. 9.

Floatie, a Pitbill/Terrier mix has been with the humane society since the beginning of March. She loves other dogs and is described as a “couch hippo” and loves to cuddle.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
Officers responded to the wreck around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of SH 105 near N Blue Bell Road.
Two Brenham residents killed in crash involving a tow truck
Cynthia Ellen Ming is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Affidavit: Central Texas woman admitted to killing neighbor who “murdered her dog”
Tia Johnson, 15
Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August
The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones, 28, of Corrigan.
Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital

Latest News

Moore Family Creamery
A sweet spot returns to A&M’s campus
She reigned for 70 years
Looking back at the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II
This is the largest fundraiser they hold every year and this time, SARC showed up with some big...
SARC announces new location, more space, during annual gala
The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board is holding their annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial holding 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony