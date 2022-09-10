Allen Academy routes St. Joseph 60-14

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A game that some call “the biggest game in the Brazos Valley” cross-town rivals St. Joseph Catholic Eagles and Allen Academy Rams met in a six-man football match-up Friday night.

The rams didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard after Ethan Lucas finds his way into the end zone in the first quarter.

St. Joseph didn’t score a lot in the game but Marc Mishler did find Victor Perez for a touchdown.

Allen Academy’s offensive onslaught got going after Aiden Field’s big run into the end zone.

The Rams would go on to beat the Eagles 60-14.

