Anderson-Shiro Owls sinks their talons into the Snook Bluejays

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Anderson, Texas (KBTX) - It was the battle of the birds Friday night in Anderson. The Anderson-Shiro Owls had the home field advantage when they faced off against the Snook Bluejays.

The Owls didn’t waste time putting points on the board. Owls quarterback Jordan Coronado kept the ball and rushed in for a touch in first few minute of the game. Despite the Bluejays attempts to score Bluejay’s quarterback J. Beaux Hruska’s pass was picked off by Owls defensive back Brant Werner who brought it in for another Owl touchdown before half time.

Despite the pressure the Bluejays didn’t back down. In the fourth quarter Hruska handed the ball off to Bluejay running back Lance Lara to bring in the first touchdown for the Bluejays.

The Bluejays almost make it down the field for another touchdown, but despite their efforts they fall to the Owl’s defense. With a minute left in the game the owls take a knee to win the game 17-13.

The Anderson-Shiro Owls (2-1) will have the home field advantage again next Friday when they face off against the Evadale Rebels. The Snook Bluejays (1-1) will head be back at home when they face off against the Weimar Wildcats.

