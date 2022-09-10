Brazos Christian Decimates The Village

This game was absolutely brutal. Straight from the start on the very first down Brazos Christian immediately scored the first touchdown of the night. This would be a reoccurring theme as The Village had a hard time defending against these behemoths. Brazos Christian shuts them out 45-0.

Central Texas Christians hosts Brazos Christian in a non-conference game in Temple, TX. Kickoff is set for September 16th, at 7 pm.

