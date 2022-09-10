Brazos Christian Decimates The Village
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
This game was absolutely brutal. Straight from the start on the very first down Brazos Christian immediately scored the first touchdown of the night. This would be a reoccurring theme as The Village had a hard time defending against these behemoths. Brazos Christian shuts them out 45-0.
Central Texas Christians hosts Brazos Christian in a non-conference game in Temple, TX. Kickoff is set for September 16th, at 7 pm.
