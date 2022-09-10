Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial holding 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board is holding their annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.
The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board is holding their annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.(Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year marks the 21st anniversary of the horrific attacks that took the lives of 2,977 people at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and on United Flight 93.

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial board is holding their annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this weekend. There will be remarks by Sheriff Wayne Dicky and placing of the memorial wreath. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

It will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the War on Terror site.

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial’s War on Terror site includes a steel relic from one of the World Trade Center towers, and life-sized bronze statues representing a police officer, firefighter, and special operations solider. The memorial is located in College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex at 3101 Harvey Road.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 79 near the split between Hearne and Franklin.
3 people, including child, killed in crash on Highway 79
Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones, 28, of Corrigan.
Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
2 injured in Uvalde Park shooting, 4 in custody.
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody

Latest News

They also got two other Texas Destination Excellence Awards
Destination Bryan takes home several awards
It honors those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action.
The Brazos Valley to Recognize POW/MIA Day
Friday Night Pinpoint Weather Update 9/9
Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 09/09
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Stephen Beran.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Stephen Beran.