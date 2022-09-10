Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial holding 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year marks the 21st anniversary of the horrific attacks that took the lives of 2,977 people at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and on United Flight 93.

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial board is holding their annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this weekend. There will be remarks by Sheriff Wayne Dicky and placing of the memorial wreath. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

It will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the War on Terror site.

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial’s War on Terror site includes a steel relic from one of the World Trade Center towers, and life-sized bronze statues representing a police officer, firefighter, and special operations solider. The memorial is located in College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex at 3101 Harvey Road.

