Bryan wins in shootout against Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - It was a high octane game tonight between the Vikings and Cubs, with plenty of offense and defense on display.

Brenham would be the first to strike with a 30 yard touchdown pass from Rylan Wooten to Datavian Neal Franklin. This gives the Cubs an early 7-0 lead.

Bryan would respond with a goal line rushing touchdown from Malcom Gooden who scores on the keeper, tying the game at 7 a piece.

The Vikings keep their foot on the gas with a 43 yard rushing touchdown from Tate Schneringer. Bryan widens the lead to 14-7.

Later into the second quarter, Bryan will go airborne with a connection from Malcom Gooden to Tyson Turner who takes it 30 yards for another Vikings touchdown. Bryan leads 21-7.

A recovered fumble will set up the Vikings for another goal line touchdown, this time from Tate Allen who’s in as quarterback. He will score on the keeper and add another 7 to the scoreboard.

Bryan will try to put another tally in the win column next week as they host Randle.

Brenham will not play next Friday due to a bye week.

