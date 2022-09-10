Caldwell Hornets come up short in home opener against the Jarrell Cougars

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -After falling to Groesbeck and Robinson in the first two games of the season the Caldwell Hornets we’re looking to pick up find the win column for the first time this year in their home opener against the Jarrell Cougars.

The visiting Cougars drew first blood. Quarterback Andrew Knebel was hot all night. Three minutes into the first quarter he found receiver Mason Dotson who got past the defense to put the first six points on the board.

Six minutes into the first quarter Knebel finds the end zone again with a pass over the Hornet defense to find Jacques Spradley who charged his way into the end zone to put Jarrell up 12-0

The Hornets, determined not to go down without a fight, finally found the end zone. Quarterback Boone Turner found receiver Coy Becka who juggled the pass and eventually comes down with the ball in the end zone to put the Hornets on the board.

Despite their best efforts the Hornets couldn’t sting their way to a victory and falls to the Cougars 66-8

The Hornets fall to 0-3 for the season.

Caldwell will host the Madisonville Mustangs next week under the Friday night lights.

The String and Horn Shop band of the week

2022 Friday Football Fever

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.