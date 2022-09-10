College Station beats Temple on Senior Night

2022 Aggie Gameday - Appalachian State LS2
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Temple 45-35 Friday night at Cougar Field for their Senior Night.

Cougar quarterback Arrington Maiden had four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing). The Cougars’ defense sealed the win in the fourth quarter when Chantz Johnson intercepted Temple’s Reese Rumfield for a pick-six. The Wildcats put some pressure on in the third quarter with 21 points, but College Station never gave up the lead in the second half.

The Cougars will have a bye week next Friday before beginning District 11-5A Div. I play on September 23rd against Leander.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 79 near the split between Hearne and Franklin.
3 people, including child, killed in crash on Highway 79
Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones, 28, of Corrigan.
Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Officers responded to the wreck around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of SH 105 near N Blue Bell Road.
Two Brenham residents killed in crash involving a tow truck

Latest News

Highlights: Lufkin serves Consol their first loss
Highlights: Lufkin serves Consol their first loss
College Station vs Temple
College Station vs Temple
Bellville shuts out Navasota 35-0
Bellville shuts out Navasota 35-0
FFF ROCKDALE LEXINGTON
FFF ROCKDALE LEXINGTON
Franklin downs Diboll for 19th straight win
Franklin downs Diboll for 19th straight win