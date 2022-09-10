The day has finally come: Kolache Festival 2022

Thousands gathered at this year's Kolache Fest.
Thousands gathered at this year's Kolache Fest.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The day has finally come!

Thousands of people gathered at the 37th annual Kolache Festival in the downtown Caldwell on Saturday.

The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce threw an event that drew in people from not only Burleson County, but from all over Texas.

People attending the Kolache Festival enjoyed trying several variety of kolaches, homemade sausages and festival foods. Czech cultured items, craft vendors, live music, a kolache eating contest, a car show, kids’ activities, and more was available.

Alexis Macik grew up in Snook. Being a resident of Burleson County, Macik told KBTX she’s been attending the festival since she was a little girl.

“I just love showing other people, you know people who come from all parts of Texas for this, what we are about,” Macik said. “My Czech heritage, I mean its so great to see it all shine here today.”

Henry Rojas owns a company called The Rounded Rock. He drove three and a half hours to take part in the Kolache Festival.

“I travel all around Texas and this is one of the largest crowds I’ve seen at a single day festival so far this summer,” said Rojas. “There’s a ton of people out here so its really just fantastic seeing all the Texans come out.”

The Burleson County Czech Heritage Museum will host a Czech meal and live polka music and dancing starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the Kolache Festival, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
Officers responded to the wreck around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of SH 105 near N Blue Bell Road.
Two Brenham residents killed in crash involving a tow truck
Cynthia Ellen Ming is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Affidavit: Central Texas woman admitted to killing neighbor who “murdered her dog”
Tia Johnson, 15
Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August
The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones, 28, of Corrigan.
Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital

Latest News

Aggie Gameday: App State vs Texas A&M
Pet of the Week, Sept. 9: Floatie
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Floatie
Moore Family Creamery
A sweet spot returns to A&M’s campus
She reigned for 70 years
Looking back at the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II