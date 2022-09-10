The day has finally come: Kolache Festival 2022

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The day has finally come!

Thousands of people gathered at the 37th annual Kolache Festival in the downtown Caldwell on Saturday.

The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce threw an event that drew in people from not only Burleson County, but from all over Texas.

People attending the Kolache Festival enjoyed trying several variety of kolaches, homemade sausages and festival foods. Czech cultured items, craft vendors, live music, a kolache eating contest, a car show, kids’ activities, and more was available.

Alexis Macik grew up in Snook. Being a resident of Burleson County, Macik told KBTX she’s been attending the festival since she was a little girl.

“I just love showing other people, you know people who come from all parts of Texas for this, what we are about,” Macik said. “My Czech heritage, I mean its so great to see it all shine here today.”

Henry Rojas owns a company called The Rounded Rock. He drove three and a half hours to take part in the Kolache Festival.

“I travel all around Texas and this is one of the largest crowds I’ve seen at a single day festival so far this summer,” said Rojas. “There’s a ton of people out here so its really just fantastic seeing all the Texans come out.”

The Burleson County Czech Heritage Museum will host a Czech meal and live polka music and dancing starting at 6:30 p.m.

