Destination Bryan takes home several awards

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan received three Texas Destination Excellence Awards at the 2022 Texas Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus (TACVB) annual conference.

The Texas Destination Excellence Awards recognize outstanding contributions to destination management in Texas.

Bringing home top honors of DMO of the Year, in the $1 million and up budget category, Destination Bryan was also awarded 2nd place for Best Website Design and the Peer Choice Award for Best Video, Story & Podcast Series for the Legends Video Series. The Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) of the Year and Best Website Design awards were voted on by a panel of tourism professionals and the Peer Choice was selected by TACVB membership.

Congratulations to our friends at @VisitBryanTX, who recently won three #Texas Destination Excellence Awards from the @TACVB, including 2022's DMO of the Year in the $1M+ budget category.



The Brazos Valley is working together to make our community even more prosperous. pic.twitter.com/y2962FqNPu — Brazos Valley EDC (@BrazosValleyEDC) September 7, 2022

