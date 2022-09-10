Destination Bryan takes home several awards

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 9, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan received three Texas Destination Excellence Awards at the 2022 Texas Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus (TACVB) annual conference.

The Texas Destination Excellence Awards recognize outstanding contributions to destination management in Texas.

Bringing home top honors of DMO of the Year, in the $1 million and up budget category, Destination Bryan was also awarded 2nd place for Best Website Design and the Peer Choice Award for Best Video, Story & Podcast Series for the Legends Video Series. The Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) of the Year and Best Website Design awards were voted on by a panel of tourism professionals and the Peer Choice was selected by TACVB membership.

