BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two first half touchdowns from Franklin’s Bryson Washington power the Lions past Diboll 35-23 Friday night.

After Diboll jumped out to a 10-0 first quarter lead, the Lions, powered by back-to-back Washington touchdowns to take a 14-10 lead before eventually taking the win.

Franklin travels to Jasper next Friday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.