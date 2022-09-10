Looking back at the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - People across the United Kingdom and around the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for 70 years.

David Hudson, a native of the United Kingdom and professor of English and Irish history at Texas A&M University, joined First News at Four to discuss the Queen’s legacy and what’s next for the monarchy.

The Queen ascended the throne in 1952 as Britain was still recovering from WWII. The war was immensely costly, and in the early 1950s there were still shortages of various kinds and overall it was a time of great hardship. However, one thing that lifted people’s spirits was Winston Churchill’s return as Prime Minister in 1951.

Hudson believes one challenge in particular faced by the Queen was “that there were quite a lot of naysayers who believed that the monarchy didn’t really have a future going forward, and of course over seven decades, the Queen was to prove them completely wrong.”

The Queen inherited a crumbling British Empire facing many nationalist movements. She was able to preside over the transition from British Empire to British Commonwealth--a kind of loose association or club or former colonies bound together not by military force, but by common ideas about democracy, culture and shared values. According to Hudson, the Commonwealth will be one of the Queen’s many great achievements.

Because she reigned for so long, many people couldn’t imagine a future without her.

“When you look at the footage of the crowds who came out to meet her, [there were] people of all ages and from all backgrounds, there was something, a kind of magic, something that she had, now as for the new King, we’ll just have to see,” said Hudson.

Hudson predicts King Charles’ coronation will take a while to plan, seeing as the Queen’s took about a year.

He is looking forward to seeing “what elements of the old ceremonial are kept and what are abandoned as concessions to modern times.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

