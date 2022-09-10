No. 10 Bellville shuts out 7th ranked Navasota 35-0

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The 10th ranked Bellville Brahmas (3-0) top number 7 Navasota 35-0 Friday night at Rattler Stadium.

The Brahmas got an interception early from Conner Gaines and turned it into points on a 3 yard touchdown run by Sam Hranicky as Bellville grabbed a 7-0 lead.

The ball just didn’t bounce the Rattlers (2-1) way. Later in the 1st quarter, Bellville quarterback Reid McCann will fumble the ball but D.D. Murray is able to scoop it up and score helping the Brahmas double their lead 14-0.

Navasota will look to rebound next Friday as they travel to Huffman Hargrave.

