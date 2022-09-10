No. 17 Aggies Open Season at Badger Invitational

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 10, 2022
MADISON, Wisc. – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team begins the 2022-23 campaign at the Badger Invitational on Sunday at the par-72, 7,259-yard University Ridge Golf Course.

The Aggies open the three-day tournament at 8:30 a.m. and are paired with Purdue and Wisconsin.

Aggie Lineup

Texas A&M’s lineup features Sam Bennett, William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues, Vishnu Sadagopan and Michael Heidelbaugh. Evan Myers, Jaime Montojo and Dallas Hankamer will compete as individuals.

The Field

Joining the Aggies at the Badger Invitational are Augusta, Campbell, Cincinnati, Illinois State, Marquette, Maryland, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Ole Miss, Purdue, South Carolina, South Dakota State, South Florida, UAB, Western Carolina, Western Kentucky and Wisconsin.

2022-23 Outlook

Under third-year head coach Brian Kortan, the Aggies return seven golfers from last year’s squad that saw action including four that competed at the NCAA Championships. Bennett returns for his fifth year after a stellar 2021-22 campaign where he was named a PING First Team All-American and Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Year before winning the 122nd U.S. Amateur in August. Also bringing a wealth of experience is Paysse, a senior from Belton, Texas, who appeared in 11 tournaments a year ago and registered a 72.09 stroke average.

How to Keep Up

Live scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

