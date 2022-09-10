Rangers get first win of the season over Elgin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a disappointing 10 point loss last week, the Rangers bounced back to get their first win of the season 21-14 over Elgin.

After the first half, the Rangers and Wildcats were tied at just 7 a piece.

In the beginning of the third Xavier Ramirez airs one out to Nate Figgers for 6 to take a 14-7 lead. The Wildcats would answer but on their next possession, Nathen Lewis throws an interception to William Delgado.

That interception leads to a Jacquise Martin rushing TD to take a 21-14 lead.

“It feels great, got a lot of young guys, we played some tough teams the last two weeks so to just to find a way to get that big win, man it was awesome,“ said Head Coach Eriz Ezar after the win.

