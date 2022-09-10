Rangers get first win of the season over Elgin

(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a disappointing 10 point loss last week, the Rangers bounced back to get their first win of the season 21-14 over Elgin.

After the first half, the Rangers and Wildcats were tied at just 7 a piece.

In the beginning of the third Xavier Ramirez airs one out to Nate Figgers for 6 to take a 14-7 lead. The Wildcats would answer but on their next possession, Nathen Lewis throws an interception to William Delgado.

That interception leads to a Jacquise Martin rushing TD to take a 21-14 lead.

“It feels great, got a lot of young guys, we played some tough teams the last two weeks so to just to find a way to get that big win, man it was awesome,“ said Head Coach Eriz Ezar after the win.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 79 near the split between Hearne and Franklin.
3 people, including child, killed in crash on Highway 79
Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones, 28, of Corrigan.
Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Officers responded to the wreck around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of SH 105 near N Blue Bell Road.
Two Brenham residents killed in crash involving a tow truck

Latest News

Brazos Christian Decimates The Village
Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
Rockdale drops home opener to Taylor 55-41
Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor 55-41
Bryan @ Brenham
2022 Friday Football Fever - clipped version
2022 Friday Football Fever