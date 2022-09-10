Rockdale falls to 1-2 with loss to Lexington

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers lost their second consecutive home game with a 33-18 loss tonight against the Lexington Eagles.

The game started off slow, with three fumbles in the first quarter and little to no movement for either team. Lexington picked it up in the second with a pair of touchdowns, and Rockdale never recovered.

The Tigers look to get their first home win next week when they take on a struggling Jim Ned (0-3) at 7:30.

