SARC announces new location, more space, during annual gala

This is the largest fundraiser they hold every year and this time, SARC showed up with some big news.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Sexual Assault Resource Center held its fourth annual Evening Under the Stars Gala at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center Friday night.

This is the largest fundraiser the organization holds every year and this time, SARC showed up with some big news.

Executive Director Lindsey LeBlanc announced they are moving. A lease was signed this week for a new location that has double the space and is centrally located. She says this will allow them to help more people and spread awareness.

SARC works with survivors and their families of sexual assault. This event is vital for funding their 24/7 hotline, care packages and hospital visits, prevention education, advocacy services and counseling.

“This event is the primary way that we raise funds in the community. So of course, we have our donors that give to us throughout the year. This is where we really bring the community together and have that call to action to say, ‘hey, we need you. And this is where we’re setting our sights for next year.’ And that’s exactly what we’re going to do tonight,” LeBlanc said.

SARC accepts donations year round. Visit their website for more on how you can help.

