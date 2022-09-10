A sweet spot returns to A&M’s campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Along with the newly renovated Aggie Park comes a new sweet spot.

Texas A&M’s former campus creamery was a sentimental location for the Moore family.

“A perfect spot for our family. My wife and I graduated from A&M, our three kids graduated from A&M, their three spouses graduated from A&M,” said class of ‘72, Kent Moore.

The longtime campus creamery moved off of campus in 1995 and was closed in the early 2000′s. Now, the Aggie legacy has been revived by Debbie and Kent Moore.

“To bring this tradition back to the campus, I think it’ll be enjoyed by the students and visitors for a long, long time,” said Moore.

The Moore Family Creamery can be found in Aggie Park, featuring Blue Bell Ice Cream and other baked goods.

“We have fresh baked cookie sandwiches. We do brownie sundaes, we have milkshakes,” said Senior Executive Chef, George Charbel. “Again, we serve Blue Bell Ice Cream with all the kind of toppings and fun toppings we have.”

Kent hopes this creamery will spark more sweet memories for generations to come.

“Everybody tells me about their sweet memories of the old creamery and if we can start that going again right here well it would be starting the tradition again.”

Moore Family Creamery is open Sunday through Friday from 2-8 p.m.

