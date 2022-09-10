Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: South Alabama

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies look to get back in the win column as they continue a season-long, four-match homestand with Sunday’s 1 p.m. contest against the South Alabama Jaguars at Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White were on the wrong end of the score for the first time in 2022 in Thursday’s match as No. 16 TCU knocked in the game-winner in the 86th minute to claim a 2-1 victory. Texas A&M (4-1-2) owns wins over McNeese (8-0), Sam Houston (6-0), New Mexico State (2-1) and Illinois (1-0). The Maroon & White also have 0-0 road draws at Clemson and Ohio State.

South Alabama enters the contest with a 4-0-3 mark and a four-match shutout string. The Jaguars started the season with wins over Kennesaw State (2-1) and Jacksonville State (4-0) before alternating ties and victories against North Alabama (1-1), McNeese (7-0), Mississippi State (0-0), Southeastern Louisiana (1-0) and Lamar (0-0).

Texas A&M has had 12 different players find the back of the net through seven matches. MaKhiya McDonald leads the squad with four goals and is the only player to record a brace in 2022 with her two goals against McNeese. She ranks fourth in the SEC in goals. Kate Colvin and Sawyer Dumond have two goals apiece. Others to notch goals are Sydney Becerra, Carissa Boeckmann, Quinn Cornog, Maile Hayes, Georgia Leb, Macy Matula, Mia Pante, Karlina Sample and Jai Smith.

The Aggies lone game against South Alabama came in 1994 with the Aggies scoring a 3-0 victory. Bryn Blalack logged two goals and Jamie Csizmadia added one.

The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. Audio is available on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available in the 12th Man Mobile app.

12TH MAN

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 50 points at the match.

PROMOTIONS

YOUTH SUNDAY FUNDAY: Buy 1 adult General Admission ticket at the ticket window on game day and get up to 4 kids in FREE. No advance purchases.

KIDS ZONE: Fun for the kids during pregame in the Northwest Corner of Ellis Field, including a rotation of inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and more!

FREE HOT DOG VOUCHERS: The first 200 fans that visit the Howdy Tent in the Northwest Corner receive a voucher for a free hot dog.

PARKING AND ENTRANCE

With construction surrounding much of Ellis Field, fans are asked to park at Reed Arena lots and enter the gates on the northeast and northwest corners.