Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: South Alabama

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies look to get back in the win column as they continue a season-long, four-match homestand with Sunday’s 1 p.m. contest against the South Alabama Jaguars at Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White were on the wrong end of the score for the first time in 2022 in Thursday’s match as No. 16 TCU knocked in the game-winner in the 86th minute to claim a 2-1 victory. Texas A&M (4-1-2) owns wins over McNeese (8-0), Sam Houston (6-0), New Mexico State (2-1) and Illinois (1-0). The Maroon & White also have 0-0 road draws at Clemson and Ohio State.

South Alabama enters the contest with a 4-0-3 mark and a four-match shutout string. The Jaguars started the season with wins over Kennesaw State (2-1) and Jacksonville State (4-0) before alternating ties and victories against North Alabama (1-1), McNeese (7-0), Mississippi State (0-0), Southeastern Louisiana (1-0) and Lamar (0-0).

Texas A&M has had 12 different players find the back of the net through seven matches. MaKhiya McDonald leads the squad with four goals and is the only player to record a brace in 2022 with her two goals against McNeese. She ranks fourth in the SEC in goals. Kate Colvin and Sawyer Dumond have two goals apiece. Others to notch goals are Sydney Becerra, Carissa Boeckmann, Quinn Cornog, Maile Hayes, Georgia Leb, Macy Matula, Mia Pante, Karlina Sample and Jai Smith.

The Aggies lone game against South Alabama came in 1994 with the Aggies scoring a 3-0 victory. Bryn Blalack logged two goals and Jamie Csizmadia added one.

The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. Audio is available on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available in the 12th Man Mobile app.

