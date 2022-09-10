Waco Connally defeats Cameron Yoe on the road

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -The Connally Cadets (2-0) go home with a 45-40 win against the Cameron Yoeman on Friday night.

The Cadets scored first making it a 8-0 game. The Yoeman answered when Braylan Drake connected with Charlie Mayer for a touchdown putting 6 points on the board.

Still in the first quarter, deep in their own territory Cadet Quarterback Jelani McDonald made his way out of the pocket and found the end zone for a big time touchdown. The Cadets led 24-6.

Ending the first quarter, Armando Reyes with the Yoe took the handoff to score a touchdown adding 6 more points to the board. At this point, the score was 24-12.

After the Cadet’s starting quarterback Jelani McDonald walked off the field with an injury, Jarrett Shepherd stepped in to find Kiefer Sibley where he fought his way into the end zone.

The score was 39-20 going into halftime.

The final score was 45-40 Waco Connally.

The Connally varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. China Spring (TX) on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

