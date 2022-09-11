Aggie game recap: App State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a season-opening win against Sam Houston State last weekend, No. 6 Texas A&M was upset by the unranked Appalachian State 17-14 on Saturday at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M was previously 10-0 against non-Power 5 schools in Jimbo Fisher’s tenure.

“We have to do a better job of coaching them and getting the fundamentals right,” said Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. “That’s coaching on our part, and that’s what we have to do as a staff and all the things we have to do. Evaluate what we’re doing and make sure we’re doing them.”

Devon Achane ran for a 26-yard touchdown in the first half and returned a kickoff for a score in the third, but the Aggies had trouble getting much else going on a mistake-filled day. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Haynes King had a big 31-yard scramble of his own. On 16 carries, the Aggies finished with 32 yards, excluding two long runs.

“He’s a very unique player and we got to keep finding ways to get him in space and get him the ball. Get the running game going,” said Fisher

But the running game is struggling under the current offensive line. Outside of Achane’s run, and QB Haynes King had a big 31-yard scramble of his own, on 16 carries, the Aggies finished with 32 yards, excluding two long runs.

“It’s not just on the offensive line,” said Fisher. “We had some mistakes up front. We had mistakes out wide. Everybody kind of took a turn.”

The Mountaineers outgained A&M 305-186 and had 22 first downs to just nine by the Aggies. They controlled time of possession, too, holding a 41 to 18 minute advantage.

The Aggies also racked up seven penalties for 58 yards and had two fumbles.

“I hope everybody woke up, we just lost,” exclaimed Achane. “Ain’t no such thing as a freshman, ain’t no age limit on playing. Go in Monday, watch film and get ready for Miami.”

Despite being on the field for most of the game, the defense held the Mountaineers to 17 points on 305 yards of total offense. The Aggies failed to force a turnover but they were able to get pressure on sixth-year QB Chase Brice who threw six touchdowns against North Carolina.

“We have a lot of ball to play. This is one game. We can still go out and do amazing things this year. So honestly, I feel like the lesson is, just learn how to do better through adversity and just keep our heads on our shoulders and keep playing,” said defensive back Antonio Johnson.

Now the Aggies are hoping one loss doesn’t turn into two.

“How we accept this and what we do from here and how the things will go forward. And we still have a chance to have a very good football team, got to face down, lock in, and coach the heck out of them and get them to play well. We still have a chance to have a really good team and the program is still there.”

The 13th ranked Canes and Aggies kickoff at Kyle field Saturday at 8 p.m.

