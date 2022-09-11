Aggies Cruise to 4-1 Victory Over South Alabama

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies defeated the South Alabama Jaguars, 4-1, and returned to the win column Sunday afternoon on Ellis Field.

The Aggies pounced first on a Kate Colvin one-touch goal off Mia Pante’s corner kick. South Alabama knotted the game in the 22nd minute, but Texas A&M took back the lead in the 41st minute with a Jai Smith goal.

In the second half, the Maroon & White dominated in all marks outshooting South Alabama 12-1 and scoring twice. A&M’s season scoring leader MaKhiya McDonald notched a goal in the 53rd minute and Maile Hayes logged the final goal of the match in the 59th minute recording back-to-back games with a goal.

The four goals snapped the Jaguars’ four-game shutout streak. On the season, South Alabama (4-1-3) had only given up two goals entering Sunday’s match.

SCORING SUMMARY

18′ – Mia Pante drove a corner kick to the far side of the goal and Kate Colvin on her first touch found the upper right ninety. A&M 1, USA 0

22′ – Danielle Fuentes sent the ball through to Gabriela Angulo. Angulo flicked the ball to Monique Gray who won the 1-v-1 battle against. A&M 1, USA 1

41′ – Laney Carroll sent a ball inside the 6-yard box to Jai Smith who chested the ball down and scored on her second touch. A&M 2, USA 1

53′ – Carissa Boeckmann at the top of the arc gave ball to Maile Hayes who found an unmarked MaKhiya McDonald. A&M 3, USA 1

59′ – Taylor Pounds advanced the ball up to Boeckmann who perfectly sent the ball to Hayes to outflank two defenders. Hayes scored on the first touch placing the ball inside the opposite post. A&M 4, USA 1

UP NEXT…

The Aggies open SEC play Friday when they host the Georgia Bulldogs in a 7 p.m. contest on Ellis Field.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Comments from head coach G Guerrieri and sophomore forward MaKhiya McDonald are available below.