Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station

It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but based on what we’ve seen in the past, it’s probably better to leave early in the morning and pack your patience.
It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but...
It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but based on what we’ve seen in the past, it’s probably better to leave early in the morning and pack your patience.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers.

Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week.

The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.

It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but based on what we’ve seen in the past, it’s probably better to leave early in the morning and pack your patience.

Last week, crews shifted northbound traffic from the old lanes to new lanes, and traffic on Thursday morning was a nightmare. TxDOT blamed it on delays by its contractor, Knife River Corporation, saying work to restripe the Wellborn Road ramp took longer than expected. Drivers complained of near-hour-long delays on Wellborn Road and FM 2818.

Many were late getting to school and work and expressed frustration at the lack of communication and warnings about the delays from those in charge of the project.

This operation is part of the larger TxDOT FM 2818 project from north of FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road), a length of 3.2 miles, for a total cost of $47.6 million. The purpose of this project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion along FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) by converting the corridor to a “Super Street” design.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Tia Johnson, 15
Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August
The crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 79 near the split between Hearne and Franklin.
Four people, including child, killed in crash on Highway 79
Aggie Gameday: App State vs Texas A&M
Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County

Latest News

Sunday Night Weather Update 9/11
Sunday Night Weather Update 9/11
Brazos County first responder 9/11 tribute
Brazos County first responders pay tribute to fallen hereos on 9/11
Faith-Based community hold 9/11 anniversary prayer and day of service event
Faith-Based community hold 9/11 anniversary prayer and day of service event
KBTX
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring) - VOD - 911