Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers.

Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week.

The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.

It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but based on what we’ve seen in the past, it’s probably better to leave early in the morning and pack your patience.

Last week, crews shifted northbound traffic from the old lanes to new lanes, and traffic on Thursday morning was a nightmare. TxDOT blamed it on delays by its contractor, Knife River Corporation, saying work to restripe the Wellborn Road ramp took longer than expected. Drivers complained of near-hour-long delays on Wellborn Road and FM 2818.

Many were late getting to school and work and expressed frustration at the lack of communication and warnings about the delays from those in charge of the project.

This operation is part of the larger TxDOT FM 2818 project from north of FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road), a length of 3.2 miles, for a total cost of $47.6 million. The purpose of this project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion along FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) by converting the corridor to a “Super Street” design.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.