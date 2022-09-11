Brazos County first responders pay tribute to fallen hereos on 9/11

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -First responders from across Brazos County gathered early Sunday morning outside the Stella Hotel in Bryan. The group of firefighters, police officers, and paramedics paused to pay tribute to their brothers and sisters that made the ultimate sacrifice 21 years ago today.

First responders, many in full gear climbed the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs as a tribute to the heroes who died at Ground Zero on 9/11.

The morning kicked off with first responders and their families taking a moment of silence to reflect on the lives lost followed by a prayer and playing of the national anthem.

As participants made the climb up the stairs, many stopped at the bottom to grab a photo of one of the fallen to accompany them up to the top.

Brazos County first responder taking a photo of a fellow first responder that lost their life on 9/11.

A total of 2,977 people died in the attacks that day including 343 New York City firefighters who died while trying to rescue people trapped inside the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

After completion of the 110 flights of stairs, first responders rang a bell at the bottom to honor the fallen.

As local first responders reflect on the tragic events of 9/11, they say Sunday’s stair climb is to let the families of the fallen and the world know that they will never forget the brave souls that gave their all.

“Never forget! It’s not just a slogan we wear on a t-shirt or bumper sticker but it’s a promise we made to their families,” said City of Bryan Fire Department Chaplain Ernest Upchurch. “We’re here every year to remind ourselves of what they did for others and the sacrifices that they made.”

“At the end of the day they paid the ultimate sacrifice trying to save as many people as they could,” said Bryan Firefighters Association Treasure Dustin Nash. “To wake up and go to work and not come home is a big deal and they will always be remembered in our hearts and in the nation’s hearts.”

A total of 412 first responders made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001.

Son of first responder preparing to climb the stairs.

