Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board to host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board will hold it’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the War on Terror site.

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial’s War on Terror site includes a steel relic from one of the World Trade Center towers and life-sized bronze statues representing a police officer, firefighter, and special operations solider. The memorial can be found at College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex located at 3101 Harvey Road.

Brazos County sheriff Wayne Dicky will give remarks and a wreath will be placed at the memorial.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

A moment of silence has also been issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott for 7:46 a.m. tomorrow in honor of the September 11, 2001 victims. Abbott had also ordered for Texas and U.S. flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow.

“Today, I urge all Texans to take a moment of silence to honor the Americans who tragically lost their lives or were injured 21 years ago in the September 11 attacks,” said Abbott. “As we take pause today to remember one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history, let us also remember all of the courageous first responders who selflessly rushed in to help those in need, as well as the thousands across the country who provided support and aid. In times of need, Americans stand up and unite together to help their fellow Americans in the face of danger. May that unity and love of country forever be a guiding light for our nation.”

